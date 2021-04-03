Helen Ross McNabb Foundation launches $2M+ campaign to help with substance use treatment

So far, the foundation has raised $2 million toward its $2.35 million goal to expand substance use treatment resources in the Knoxville area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Helen Ross McNabb Foundation announced it has launched a $2.35 million capital campaign that will provide substance use treatment beds to the Knoxville area.

According to the release, in 2020 Knox County reported more than 370 suspected drug overdose deaths, which was a nearly 30 percent increase from the prior year.

“This is an important initiative for our community,” said Ted Flickinger and Richard Maples, campaign co-chairs. “By increasing capacity and providing greater access to affordable care, we can save lives in the community.”

This campaign will help expand and provide resources for the McNabb Center’s CenterPointe program, which helps with addiction and detox treatment.

The release stated this program has helped nearly 1,500 people but there is a constant waitlist for treatment that surpasses the program's needs.

So far, The University of Tennessee Medical Center, The Boyd Foundation, Knox County and numerous community donors have helped the foundation raise $2 million toward its $2.35 million goal.