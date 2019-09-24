A mother and father-to-be in Missouri were rocked when they found out their dream home used to be a meth lab and was heavily contaminated with methamphetamine and meth-making residue.

In Missouri, a seller who knows that a home once had a drug lab in it is required to tell the buyer, but nobody told this family.

Many of you had questions about how Tennessee handles properties known to be former meth labs.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) keeps a registry of properties under an order of quarantine that is updated every 60 days.

In order for a property to be deemed a living space safe for human use, it must meet certain standards.

Properties owners are responsible for making sure the contamination is cleaned up. A clean-up contractor or industrial hygienist who has been approved and certified by the state is required for officially getting the property off the registry.

For more information, visit TDEC's Meth Contamination website.

