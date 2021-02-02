x
Jacksboro man charged with second degree murder in fentanyl overdose case

The TBI said John Storey, 31, from Jacksboro illegally distributed fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and LaFollette Police Department said a man has been indicted for murder in the 2020 overdose death of a 34-year-old. 

The TBI said John Storey, 31, from Jacksboro distributed fentanyl to William Blackwell, leading to his overdose.

Blackwell was found dead in a LaFollette restaurant on December 4, 2020 from a drug overdose, with fentanyl being a contributing factor. 

On Wednesday, the TBI said a grand jury indicted Storey for second degree murder, sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance. 

Police arrested Storey and booked him into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.