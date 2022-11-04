KCHD: Knox Co. sees unusually high overdose activity during 48-hour period

According to the Knox County Health Dept., this is an unusually high number for this time frame which typically sees a quarter of what is currently being reported.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — From Nov. 1-3, there were 32 reported overdoses in Knox County, according to the Knox County Health Department.

At the time of the response, the overdoses were nonfatal. According to KCHD, this is an unusually high number for this time frame which typically sees a quarter of what is currently being reported.

"This is a sad statistic that proves we have a lot more work to do on the opioid epidemic," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

EMS partners have indicated that the majority of these nonfatal overdoses pertained to heroin, though it is suspected that fentanyl was involved in nearly all of them as well, KCHD said.

"We encourage friends, families and neighbors to check on their loved one who may be at risk for an overdose and let them know there is high overdose activity right now," said Erin Read, Division Director of Substance Misuse Response at KCHD. "We urge anyone who is planning on using drugs to always have naloxone on hand and to never use alone."