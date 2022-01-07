District Attorney report explores overdose fatality connections to criminal justice system

On Monday, the Office of the District Attorney General released 2021 Fatal Overdose Victims report.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Office of the District Attorney General in Knox County released a new report on Monday, revealing that 533 people died due to a drug overdose in 2021. It was a 29% increase compared to 2020.

The Fatal Overdose Victims and The Criminal Justice System report explored the data surrounding drug overdoses and people's experiences with the criminal justice system. For example, the report tracked the number of people who died due to a drug overdose after being released from prison.

In 2021, it said 209 people died within 5 years of having been arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Seventy-two people died within 6 months of being released, according to the report.

"My office uses this data to identify possible intervention points to fight against substance misuse in our community from all angles," said DA Charme Allen on social media.

There were 136 fatal overdoses among men who were arrested up to 5 years prior. Most were also between 35 years old and 44 years old, according to the report.

The report also discussed prevention and intervention initiatives supported by the District Attorney's Office. For example, the Drug Related Death Task Force started in 2017 and has grown to include agencies across East Tennessee. The task force effectively treats overdose deaths as criminal investigations, gathering information about where people got drugs from and potentially charging people who provided them.

The All4Knox initiative is also a partnership between Knoxville leaders and Knox County leaders. The initiative creates communitywide strategic plans to reduce substance misuse and mitigate its impact on families and individuals.

The Drug Overdose Support Group also hosts monthly meetings for parents, children, siblings and other family members who lost loved ones due to a drug overdose.

The top four illegal drugs found through autopsies were fentanyl and fentanyl-analogs, methamphetamine, diphenhydramine and alcohol, according to the DA's report. Diphenhydramine is commonly used in over-the-counter medication used to treat allergies and can also be used to treat insomnia.