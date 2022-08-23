'There's no buying time without Narcan' | Knoxville woman teaches others to use tool that saved her

Jessica Stanley has been in recovery for six years. On Tuesday, she held a Narcan training at the Metro Drug Community Coalition meeting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At work, Jessica Stanley is teaching others to save lives by administering Naloxone, an opioid reversal medicine. At home, she's a mother of two children who is grateful for every second she spends with them.

"I've been in recovery for six years now," she said. "I've been able to be a mom to my kids and an asset to my community instead of a menace to society."

Stanley struggled with addiction for around 9 years. She said she wouldn't be here without people intervening to help.

"I experienced multiple overdoses and someone was educated enough to save my life with Narcan," she said. "There's no buying time without Narcan."

Stanley is now a Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist with Metro Drug Coalition, teaching others to use the opioid reversal that saved her.

"We have to assume that the individuals around us that may be struggling or overdosing may be in a tremendous need for Narcan," Metro Drug Community Coalition Chair Jeffrey Crick said. "It has become truly such a valuable resource to save so many lives for those around us."

MDC handed out kits with Narcan and Kloxxado, which is a heavier dosage of Naloxone.

"It's literally just a double dose of Narcan in the same device," Stanley said. "Just due to the amount of fentanyl and how powerful it is, people are having to be administered more and more doses."

Stanley said she wants to train anyone who will listen on administering Narcan so they can save more lives. For her, that starts with her family.