Anyone who has lost a parent, child, sibling or other loved one to a drug overdose is invited to join a support group hosted by the Knoxville Police Department.

The purpose of the group is to help family members deal with their loss by showing support and reminding them they're not alone. Two of the support group coordinators are mothers who have lost sons to the drug epidemic, KPD said.

The support group will meet on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Safety Building, 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave.

Prior registration is not required, and the support group is free to attend.

For questions or more information about the support group, contact Tracee Smith at 865-215-3875.

© 2018 WBIR