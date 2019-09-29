JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Addicts Mom of Tennessee held Lights of Hope on Saturday evening in Jefferson City to bring awareness to addiction.

One of the organizers, Kimberly Pace, also works with the Jefferson Drug Coalition and the Aftermath Program to help families who have recently experienced an overdose or a suicide attempt. This was the events fourth year.

Jefferson City Chief of Police Andy Dossett, Reverend Debra Shultz of Rescue 180, and those in recovery spoke at the event.

"I've lost a cousin to addiction," said Pace. "We need to take the stigma away. People are turning away addicts. We need to take help to them, not turn them away."

Organizers stressed that there is always hope.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is help. You can find a list of resources on the WBIR app or on our website in the "OD Epidemic" section under "Features" in our menu at the top right-hand corner of the homepage.

