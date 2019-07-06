KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County man pleaded guilty Friday for several charges involving the overdose death of his girlfriend.

Justin Lee signed a plea agreement pleading guilty to drug possession charges. He was originally charged second-degree murder and the sale and delivery of drugs.

He's accused of giving his girlfriend, Jessica Lyday, the drugs that killed her.

As part of the deal, Lee agreed to pay a $750 fine and be on supervised probation for a year.