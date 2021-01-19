Tennessee man sheds light on opioid epidemic through autobiography

Stacy Dodd is the author of “Backpack to the Burbs," and his autobiography details his journey from drug use at a young age, to his time being homeless, to his recovery.

”Recovery is possible and I want everyone to know that if I can recover then they can, and if God helped me, he will help them,” said Dodd. “And when you realize that all your pain, all your heartache and all your struggles are all designed to help other people then it changes the way you view everything in life.”