Metro Drug Coalition to host 2022 International Awareness Day event in downtown Knoxville

The event at Volunteer Landing will end at 8 p.m. with a candlelight vigil to honor people who died due to a drug overdose.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday was expected to be a somber day, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. The Metro Drug Coalition will host an event to commemorate the day at Volunteer Landing, in downtown Knoxville.

It starts at 5 p.m. with a resource fair before Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon speak about overdoses and their effects on the community. After that, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler will speak, followed by Judge Chuck Cerny.

Several other guests will then speak in 10-minute increments before the event ends at 8 p.m. with a candlelight vigil commemorating people who lost their lives due to drug overdoses. Anyone who wants to honor a loved one due to a drug overdose can send a picture of them to organizers via email, at jstanley@metrodrug.org.

The Metro Drug Coalition will also be selling commemorative bricks to honor lost loved ones, or to honor people in recovery. The bricks will be placed at The Gateway and they cost $135. The Gateway is a community recovery center that supports people as they try to recover from addiction.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Metro Drug Coalition's Recovery Housing Support Fund. It helps people find a safe place to stay if they are not able to pay the initial fee to find a safe place as they go through recovery.