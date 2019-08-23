NEWPORT, Tenn. — ReVIDA Recovery Centers in Newport, Tennessee, is hosting an event in preparation for "Back the Blue" Day.

At the event, a specialist will be doing Naloxone training, according to a news release.

Naloxone is a drug that reverses opioid overdoses. It is regularly used by law enforcement to revive patients. Specialists from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will also be giving out free Naloxone kits.

The event, on Monday, Aug. 26, is open to law enforcement, first responders and community members. The company said it wants to thank local police and law enforcement for the work they do, including those who struggle with opioid use disorder.

“Our police officers and first responders are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic every day,” said ReVIDA Recovery Centers CEO Lee Dilworth. “We’re proud to be a part of the Newport community and want to thank our police officers for everything they do to keep our entire community, including our patients, safe. Together, we can reclaim our community from opioids.”

ReVIDA Recovery Centers Director of Corporate & Community Development Angelee Murray said ReVIDA is happy to show its appreciation by offering lunch and free Naloxone kits.

“We’re so fortunate to be a part of a wonderful community in Cocke County," said Murray.

