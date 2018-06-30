Knox County is on pace -- right now -- to record 300 suspected drug overdose deaths in 2018.

Three hundred. Almost one a day.

Last year, 10News began its coverage highlighting the overdose crisis in the month of July. By the end of the year, the county saw 294 overdose deaths.

Going into the month of July, the county has already recorded 149 suspected overdose deaths.

When coverage began last year, former Knoxville Police Department Chief, who is now the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, David Rausch told 10News, if that many people were dying that often because of any other cause, such as shootings or car crashes, citizens would demand immediate action.

The stories of drug overdoses and addictions didn't stop last summer.

We had hoped this community-targeted project, called The OD Epidemic: Heartache, Hope, Help would raise the public's awareness about the epidemic and spur citizens to act.

And it did.

We continued to share your stories and we're revamping our emphasis on the epidemic again.

This July, 10News will continue highlight our drug overdose crisis.

Each weekday this month we'll be telling you the latest figures on suspected ODs – suspected deaths to date and how that compares with last year at this time.

We'll also be bringing you stories of people on the front lines - medical experts, volunteers, first responders, law officers, families, patients. In addition, we'll present Facebook live discussions with experts who can answer your questions about how to confront the crisis.

We'll also tell you what help is out there and solutions being pursued to curtail the scourge.

TN among hardest hit

Evidence is growing daily about just how severe our problem is.

Tennessee is among several states with pronounced opioid abuse problems. Ohio and West Virginia also have seen an upswing in overdoses and deaths.

Gov. Bill Haslam signed two pieces of legislation and issued an executive order at the end of June to support TN Together, a plan focused on ending the opioid crisis in Tennessee, according to a media release from the Office of the Governor.

The TN Together plan centers on three areas: prevention, treatment and law enforcement.

The first piece of legislation will limit both the length of time and the dosage new patients would receive for opioid prescriptions.

Initial prescriptions will be limited to a three-day supply. There will be reasonable exceptions to the limit for major surgical procedures, as well as exemptions for cancer and hospice treatment, sickle cell disease and treatment in certain licensed facilities.

The second piece of legislation will better track, monitor and penalize the use and unlawful distribution of opioids by adding synthetic versions of the drug fentanyl to the controlled substance schedules, among other updates.

The state budget for 2018-2019 also includes more than $16 million in new funding for treatment and services to fight opioid addiction.

Suspected overdose deaths in July 2018

July 1: This will be updated after the first of the month.

Total in July: 0

Total so far in 2018: 149

Editor's note: These numbers represent suspected overdose deaths within Knox County. The numbers for each day of the month will be added the following week day.

