WBIR is inviting the public to turn in old and unwanted medication during a takeback event set for Friday, July 20.

The event will be held at the station at 1513 Bill Williams Ave. in North Knoxville, as part of the station's effort to raise awareness about the opioid crisis in East Tennessee.

The Metropolitan Drug Commission and Knoxville Police Department will be on hand to take any old or unwanted medications in WBIR's back parking lot from noon to 6 p.m. You enter that parking lot from Edgewood Avenue, just past the turn onto Bill Williams Avenue.

At a similar event last July, we collected nearly 350 pounds of medication.

For anyone unable to make it to the event, KPD accepts unwanted medications 24 hours a day at its headquarters at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. You can also drop off old and unwanted drugs at the Walgreens at North Northshore and Papermill Drives.

