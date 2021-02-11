Oak Ridge woman in custody after overdosing with child in truck

EMS administered Narcan to Kaitlyn Carringer, 31, and she told them she had taken heroin because “she had a bad day."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge woman was taken into custody after she was found unresponsive from an overdose in her truck with her 2-year-old son inside, according to records

Officers responded to a reported overdose at the Food City on Clinton Highway in Knox County on Friday, Dec. 17 around 7:20 p.m., records showed.

Records said a Good Samaritan found 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer “incapacitated in the front seat with the keys in the ignition.”

He said EMS dispatch told him to turn off the truck. He left the scene after officers arrived.

EMS administered Narcan to Carringer, according to records. When she regained consciousness, she told first responders she took heroin because “she had a bad day and that her husband was arrested earlier today in Anderson County for Domestic Assault.”

She reportedly told officers she had never overdosed before and consented to a blood draw.

Reports showed police contacted DCS and put the 2-year-old child in the care of Carringer's mother