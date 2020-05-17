CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — An off duty Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officer was involved in a turkey hunting accident on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County, according to TWRA.

Before 10 a.m. on Sunday, the off duty wildlife officer accidentally shot two other hunters while turkey hunting on the North Cumberland WMA near Norma Road, according to officials.

Investigators said one victim was transported and the other drove himself to UT Medical Center for examination. Both victims have been released and the incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.