Knoxville and Knox Co. mayors announce new office to prevent and respond to housing instability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville and Knox County have a new office meant to lead efforts to prevent and respond to housing instability and homelessness, according to a press release sent out on Monday.

The Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability will be led by Erin Read, who has worked at the Knox County Health Department since 2010. Most recently, Read worked at the KCHD as the Division Director of Substance Misuse Response.

They said the new office will work with the Knoxville-Knox County Homeless Coalition, as well as other housing agencies and homelessness service providers. They said they will also work with people who experienced homelessness to set a common vision with shared goals, "informed by a systems-level, evidence-based approach that is data-driven to keep families in their homes and connect people to housing opportunities and services."

Over the last two years, Knoxville and Knox County spent more than $80 million responding to housing instability and homelessness. Around $14.5 million was specifically meant to help people who were unhoused, according to the release.

“Homelessness doesn’t acknowledge ZIP codes,” said Knoxville Mayor Kincannon in a press release. “Through active coordination and partnerships, we will leverage our community’s resources to maximize the positive impact on all residents, reduce duplication and streamline access to services regardless of where someone is staying.”

Shawn Griffith, from Knoxville's Office on Homelessness, is providing support to the new office along with personnel from Knox County Grants and Community Development.