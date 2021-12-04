TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Kingsport

No officers were injured, according to TBI. The incident is still under investigation.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting reported in Kingsport Sunday night.

According to TBI, just after 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Mount Carmel Police Department said they saw a stolen SUV that was the subject of a 'Be On the Lookout' - (BOLO) traveling along Highway 11 West.

The vehicle was occupied by five people, TBI said.

TBI said that a traffic stop was conducted, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit started.

The officers continued to chase the vehicle into the Kingsport City limits, where the driver eventually turned onto Virgil Avenue.

As the vehicle came to the intersection of Virgil Avenue and Tip Top Avenue, the driver encountered officers with the Kingsport Police Department and a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office blocking the roadway as part of an investigation involving an unrelated incident, TBI explained.

TBI said that as the vehicle approached the area, the driver did not stop and drove toward the officers, resulting in the Sullivan County deputy firing shots, striking the driver.

The vehicle continued to travel a short distance before crashing in the 200 block of Virgil Avenue.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the passengers sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, officials said.

