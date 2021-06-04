Officials: 1 injured after semi-truck overturns, engulfed in flames on U.S. 321 Hwy. in Lenoir City

The fire has been extinguished and both lanes of the westbound side are going to remain closed for an extended amount of time while other lanes are open, THP said.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol after an overturned tractor-trailer closed the Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 321 Tuesday morning.

Around 9:49 a.m., TDOT reported a multivehicle crash at Tellico Parkway and informed that the area was closed to Westbound traffic. Later at 9:55 a.m., officials reported debris on the roadway and that the Eastbound left lane and the left shoulder were blocked

At 10:08, Mark Nagi with TDOT said that the bridge on U.S. 321 Highway in front of the dam in Lenoir City was closed to westbound traffic due to a crash and garbage spill.

The bridge on US 321 in front of the Dam in Lenoir City is closed to westbound traffic due to a crash and garbage spill. One lane is closed to eastbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/Ebz2pqpigO — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 6, 2021

According to deputies, the driver of the overturned commercial vehicle was transported to a local ER for evaluation. THP said the person did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

THP is investigating the crash and said that the commercial vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire has been extinguished and both lanes of the westbound side are going to remain closed for an extended amount of time while other lanes are open, THP added.