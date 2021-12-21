Officials urge travelers to arrive at airport at least 2 hours before flight

More people are expected to be traveling over the holidays, officials are urging people to give themselves more time to get to their destinations on time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the holidays quickly approach, more people are expected to pack into planes and travel to see their families. As a result, officials said travelers should expect longer lines at more crowds at the airport.

Officials with McGhee Tyson Airport urged people to arrive at least 2 hours before their flight, giving them time to get through the security checkpoint and still get to their terminal on time. They also said people should the status of their flight online, before leaving the house.

Travelers can also check the estimated wait time at security checkpoints online too, helping them plan to arrive at their flights on time. Officials at the McGhee Tyson Airport also said their parking garage is still under construction and said people may need to look longer for a parking space.

If they can't find one in the garage, they said sports can also be found in the economy lot behind the airport Hilton, according to a release from officials. Travelers should also reserve rides in advance to make sure they are picked up quickly.

Face coverings are still required at airports too, regardless of a traveler's vaccinations status. Guests visiting the airport to pick up loved ones also need to wear masks while inside, officials said.