Old City Market hosts artists and makers for Small Business Saturday

More than 25 vendors lined West Jackson Avenue Saturday, showing their crafts and offering customers an array of gifts for the holidays.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Old City Market is a seasonal event in downtown Knoxville where artists and makers gather to show off their work and make some sales. On Saturday, it kicked off with more than 25 vendors all gathered for Small Business Saturday.

The day is meant to celebrate and support small businesses across the community. It follows Black Friday — a day when consumers usually hunt for the best deals on the season's most popular products. During Small Business Saturday, people usually browse selections from local vendors and search for the best local gifts to give for the holidays.

It started in 2010 and the Small Business Administration cosponsored it in 2011. Businesses across Knoxville usually take part in it, but the Old City Market is one of the most popular events to find local creators and business owners.

It lasted from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. and featured makers of all kinds. There were booths selling candles, booths selling cookies, jewelry booths, a horticultural artist, gifts made from clay and much more.