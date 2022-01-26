Old mine tunnel removed during Dollywood construction project

When crews finish with construction, there will be a new area for guests to spread out more and watch the Dollywood Express train go by.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Crews removed the old mine tunnel that sits next to the Dollywood Express tracks in the theme park.

The tunnel dated all the way back to the park's Silver Dollar City days.

Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramey said the tunnel connected lower Craftsman's Valley to The Village, and its removal was a necessary part of one of the construction projects going throughout the park during the winter.

"Much like the construction efforts we completed last season, these projects are designed to provide the best guest experience for our visitors," Ramey said.