For safety reasons, officials had to completely close Old Walland Highway from block numbers 6339 to 6547.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Old Walland Highway between block numbers 6339 and 6547 is closed due to a rockslide reported Wednesday morning, according to the Blount County Mayor's Office.

Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick announced that a substantial rockslide has made a portion of Old Walland Highway impassable.

