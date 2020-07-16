Ole Smoky Moonshine now serving up cocktails in a can

There are four flavors to choose from--- Apple Pie Ginger, Blackberry Lemonade, Mountain ‘Rita, and Mountain Mule.

Moonshine's come a long way from the mason jar....

Ole Smoky Distillery, based in Gatlinburg, is now serving up its shine in the form of canned cocktails.

There are four flavors to choose from--- Apple Pie Ginger, Blackberry Lemonade, Mountain ‘Rita, and Mountain Mule.

They should be available in liquor stores across Tennessee now.

“We are thrilled to release these new moonshine canned cocktails in Tennessee. As the #1 moonshine brand in the country, we continue to create high quality, great tasting, craft spirits,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “Our new Ole Smoky Canned Cocktails are made with our authentic Tennessee moonshine, allowing customers to indulge in high quality cocktail experiences while enjoying the convenience of a can.”