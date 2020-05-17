OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — An Oliver Springs man was hit by a vehicle and killed Saturday night, officials said.

Just after 10 p.m., 57-year-old John Craig Nichols of Oliver Springs was hit by a vehicle and killed, Oliver Springs Police Department Captain David Laxton said. This first impact was fatal, Laxton said, but a second vehicle struck Nichols soon after and caused lesser injuries to his legs.

Laxton said the police department does not expect to file charges against either driver.

It happened on Tri County Boulevard near Hannah Drive. Nichols, whose vehicle had broken down, was walking across the road. Laxton said Nichols was intoxicated.