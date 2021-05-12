Oliver Springs withdraws charges against former chief of police as he moves into retirement

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — The Town of Oliver Springs withdrew charges against its former chief of police on April 22, after a probe into allegations that he maintained a sexual relationship with a subordinate and used his position to falsify records.
Originally, former Police Chief Kenneth Morgan was fire for misconduct, insubordination and falsification of records, according to a dismissal notice signed on March 25.
He said he planned to appeal the decision and as part of a proposed settlement between Morgan and the town, the Town of Oliver Springs reported him as 'retired' instead of 'terminated.' The town will also pay Morgan $16,508 in due benefits, according to the terms of the settlement.
Morgan will also be able to maintain his employee COBRA insurance for up to 18 months for $476 per month. The town will also make another payment of $4,291 to help cover the cost of the insurance.
In Morgan's personnel file, he indicated that he had a consensual relationship with another employee in 2018. However, it was unclear if the relationship was with the same employee involved in the probe.
The settlement was signed by Omer Cox, the Mayor of The Town of Oliver Springs, Tom McFarland as the attorney for the City Council of Oliver Springs, Morgan and his attorney.