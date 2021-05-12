Oliver Springs withdraws charges against former chief of police as he moves into retirement

The Town of Oliver Springs withdrew charges against its chief of police on April 22, after a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and falsified records.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — The Town of Oliver Springs withdrew charges against its former chief of police on April 22, after a probe into allegations that he maintained a sexual relationship with a subordinate and used his position to falsify records.

Originally, former Police Chief Kenneth Morgan was fire for misconduct, insubordination and falsification of records, according to a dismissal notice signed on March 25.

He said he planned to appeal the decision and as part of a proposed settlement between Morgan and the town, the Town of Oliver Springs reported him as 'retired' instead of 'terminated.' The town will also pay Morgan $16,508 in due benefits, according to the terms of the settlement.

Morgan will also be able to maintain his employee COBRA insurance for up to 18 months for $476 per month. The town will also make another payment of $4,291 to help cover the cost of the insurance.

In Morgan's personnel file, he indicated that he had a consensual relationship with another employee in 2018. However, it was unclear if the relationship was with the same employee involved in the probe.