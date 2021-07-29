Knoxville on track to break record number of fatal shootings in 2021

Wednesday night's shooting brings the total to 28 fatal shooting victims in 30 weeks.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The city is on track to break the record of deadly shooting victims, according to data from the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD statistics show 28 people have died so far this year, 5 less than the record which was set last year. In 2020 there were 33 fatal shooting victims, the highest number since KPD started tracking them in 1990.

On Wednesday, police said they pronounced another person dead from a shooting — Martaysha Flack, 20. They said she was dead on the scene when they arrived. One other person was shot and taken to the UT Medical Center.

10News reached out to both KPD Chief Eve Thomas and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. Neither were available for comment.

Pastor Victor King has lived in East Knoxville for most of his life and is a community leader, fighting to change the recent history of violence.

"Young kids are out there doing things that I would have never thought to do when I was a kid," said King. "It’s sad that young kids can’t enjoy themselves, get to go outside and have fun as we did."

King said the dynamics have changed since he grew up and said he would like the police to be a part of the community and get to know the people they protect. Many other community leaders have pushed for more community involvement from police.

They formed a Community Engagement Response Team, which works directly with community members to solve problems. They were tasked with being approachable and visible in areas with higher crime rates.

"If they'll come and spend time in the community and get to know people, instead of coming in just trying to police and harshly policing, it would make a big difference," said King.

He also said another part of it is for adults and churches to reach kids when they're young.

"When you talk to them about longevity, they've already made up their mind — they're going to die young, or they're going to be in the penitentiary," said King. "There's a whole lot more to life."

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers coordinator Stacey Payne said enforcement is important, too.