KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In just over a week, country music superstar Garth Brooks will play before a huge crowd at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium, and he's apparently got enough friends in all places to just about fill the home of the Vols.

"It's not only going to be an epic night in Knoxville, but we're basically welcoming the world to Knoxville, Tennessee!" said Visit Knoxville's Kim Bumpas on Friday.

Bumpas said ticket sales show we've got people coming from every single state and Washington, DC, as well as fans from 11 different countries planning to be here for the show.

"We've got 50 hotels sold out at a premium rate, and some of those with a multi-night minimum," she said. "So we're basically rolling out the red carpet to the world."

Despite some confusion over several releases of available tickets, seats are still available for the show, though Bumpas said there are not a lot of tickets left.

While Bumpas didn't release current numbers, the last information released was that 76,000 tickets have been sold. Organizers are hoping to reach 85,000 tickets. A crowd of 80,000 will break the previous record for the largest stadium show in the southeast.

"Neyland is going to be hopping, going to be packed!" said Bumpas. "If you aren't going, I think you are going to miss a once in a lifetime event."