At least one person has been taken to the hospital and Anderson County after a home caught on fire Wednesday evening.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, three volunteer fire crews responded to a house fire on Scott Brogan Lane near Rocky Top around 5:30 p.m.

The ACSO said one person had to be airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via LIFESTAR. Crews said they have gained access to the home to search for other victims who may have been trapped during the fire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the ACSO and Tennessee Fire Investigative Services in the investigation.

This story is developing.