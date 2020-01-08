One car accident kills 27 year old in Blount County

Police say the man drove off the road and then over corrected, sending him to the other side of the road.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A 27 year old man is dead after he ran off the road in Blount County and hit a pole, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says 27-year-old Joseph Bullington was driving down Morganton Road when his car went about 100 yards off the road. BCSO says Bullington got back on the road, but over corrected and drove off the road again.

The second time his car went off the road, BCSO says Bullinton hit a utility pole on the driver's side of the car.

EMTs pronounced Bullington dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it appears Bullington wore a seatbelt at the time of his crash.