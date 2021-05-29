One dead after Cessna plane crashes into Percy Priest Lake in Middle Tennessee

A plane crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina in Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon. One person has been reported dead.

SMYRNA, Tenn. — A small plane, a Cessna C501, has crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina on Weakley Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials confirmed that one person has died as a result of the crash. The FAA confirmed that 7 people were on board. Search and rescue operators confirmed that plane debris was observed in the original surveying of the crash site.

The identities of those on board the plane have not been released.

Authorities say that the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport around 11:00 a.m.

They also added that diving operations to reveal more information have not begun.

According to the registration, the eight-seat, two-engine aircraft is registered to JL&GL Productions LP in Brentwood.

Multiple agencies on scene of a small jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake around 11:00 a.m. FAA & NTSB en route.



Dive Teams determining extent of crash site, examining the debris field, & conducting search & rescue.



Boaters and private aircraft urged to stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/T5DjH3ozBr — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) May 29, 2021

The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management Dive Teams as well as others on the scene are working to find out the extent of the crash site, examining the debris field and are conducting search and rescue operations.

Boaters on the lake should be advised to stay out of the areas marked with public safety boats. Assistance is not needed from civilian boaters.