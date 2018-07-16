One person died in a crash and car fire that blocked both lanes of Interstate 275 north at Interstate 640 Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police.

An SUV was traveling north on I-75 around noon when the driver left the roadway and struck the bridge support of the I-640 east ramp to I-75 north, KPD said. The vehicle caught on fire and trapped the driver inside.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene and once a positive identification is made, the next-of-kin will be notified.

Fatal accident investigators are on scene continuing their investigation.

It's unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

According to Knoxville Police, the section of I-75 that turns into I-275 near I-640 has reopened one lane and crews will keep one lane closed until around 2 p.m. as they work to clear the crash scene.

TRAFFIC UPDATES: wbir.com/traffic

TDOT also responded, as a precaution, to inspect the bridge support.

