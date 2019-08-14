SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight crash on Wears Valley Road, Sevier County dispatchers told 10News.

Dispatch said the crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

The driver crashed into a utility pole on the 3900 block of the road, dispatch said, and died at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name.

The accident has since been cleared from the roadway.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it with any new information.