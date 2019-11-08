POWELL, Tenn. — One man is dead after a multiple vehicle car accident in Powell, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said three vehicles and one motorcycle were involved in the accident.

It happened at Pedigo Road and East Emory Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

There were two passengers on the motorcycle, according to officials.

Officials said the driver, a 51-year-old man, died.

The motorcycle's passenger was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center with multiple traumatic injuries. Bagwell said that person is in critical condition. One other person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bagwell said the crash is still under investigation.