KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed Saturday night after being hit by a driver under the influence.

The crash happened on Clinton Highway near West Emory Road, according to THP.

THP identified the driver as 24-year-old Nicholas Morris. He was driving north when 32-year-old Leroy Goodrich stepped out into the road and into the turning lane.