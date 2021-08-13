KPD: One dead, officer injured in crash on Kingston Pike

KPD officers were responding to a burglary in-progress at Kingston Pike when a passenger vehicle pulled in front of a cruiser, resulting in a crash.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after an officer-involved crash on Kingston Pike early Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department was responding to an in-progress burglary at a business in Kingston Pike.

Officers said they were driving eastbound on Kingston Pike when a passenger vehicle pulled in front of the cruiser near Cheshire Drive.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died in the crash. The officer suffered possibly minor injuries and was transported to a hospital, KPD said.

A press release states that the officer will receive a toxicology screening according to KPD's policy.