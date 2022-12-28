THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.

When the car was struck, both passengers were ejected out the passenger door, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One dead and one injured from a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Around 11:14 a.m., a truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek Road, while a car was driving north.

The truck approached the intersection as the car drove through the stop sign and onto SR 25/70, which resulted in the truck striking the center passenger side of the car, THP said.

When the car was struck, both passengers were ejected out the passenger door.

The driver of the vehicle, Trevor Ball, 25, received medical attention on the scene. He has then deceased from his injuries, said THP.