At least one person is dead after authorities found a car submerged in Anderson County Thursday night.

According to Tyler Mayes with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was found submerged in the water near Bull Run Park on New Henderson Road.

The call came in around 9:24 p.m.

Authorities said they have called in a dive team to search the water for other potential victims, but aren't sure if anyone else was involved.

This story is developing.