Townsend — A Townsend man was killed and another man was injured this morning, Oct. 5, when they were electrocuted while trimming trees at a home in Townsend.

Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and representatives with City of Alcoa Electric responded to a residence on Mountain Thrush Drive at 9:25 a.m. after receiving information that two people were electrocuted while trimming trees near a power line, according to officials.

Witnesses told investigators John F. Adams, 57, was trying to reposition a ladder in the backyard when it came in contact with overhead power lines.

Adams was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital in an ambulance where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Jeremy R. Logan, 34, was taken by private vehicle to Blount Memorial Hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office and the City of Alcoa said the electrocution was accidental.

