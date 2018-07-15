Park rangers said one person is dead and several others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on Newfound Gap Road.

The park said the collision involved four vehicles, including a Honda Pilot, Kia Sorrento, Chevy Trailblazer and a truck towing a trailer transporting another pickup truck,

The park said the truck driver was driving southbound on the road when he lost control of the vehicle. Officials said the trailer then fishtailed and hit the other vehicles, which were traveling northbound.

David Crump, 65, of Talking Rock, Georgia, died at the scene, according to the park.

Six people were taken by ambulance and by air to hospitals in North Carolina.

Newfound Gap Road was closed from Sugarlands Visitor Center to Oconaluftee Visitor Center after the wreck. The park said the road reopened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The park said the road will close again at an undetermined time for more investigation and cleanup.

© 2018 WBIR