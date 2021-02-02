One dead, two injured after Asheville Highway crash

THP said the victim's car crossed over onto the other side of the highway and crashed into a pickup truck before it crashed into a second truck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Asheville Highway Monday night.

THP said Brandon Williams, 24, of Cleveland died after his car crossed over onto the other side of the highway and crashed into a pickup truck at an angle head-on around 11 p.m.

Zachary Hancock, 22, of Kodak was traveling east on Asheville Highway when Williams' car traveled into the path of Hancock's pickup truck, THP said.

THP reports that Williams' car then went back into the westbound lane and struck another pickup truck driven by William Hart, 22, of Strawberry Plains.

Williams was pronounced dead after the crash, and THP said Hancock and Hart were both injured.