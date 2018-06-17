One person is in the hospital after a wreck involving a motorcycle in North Knoxville Sunday morning according to Knoxville Police.

It happened at the intersection of Chickamauga Avenue and Broadway Sunday around 10:45 a.m. when a motorcycle traveling south was hit by a car turning left onto Broadway.

Police say the driver of the car looked both ways before pulling out and didn't see anyone coming. The motorcycle then hit the front of the car.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the car was ticketed for failure to yield.

