Morristown, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department responded to calls about a motorcycle crash around 2:45 p.m. Oct. 6.

A motorcycle and a Mazda were driving southbound on Highway 160 near the Springvale Road intersection, when the motorcycle hit the Mazda from behind, according to officers.

The motorcyclist fell off and was flown to UT Medical with serious injuries. No one in the Mazda was hurt, according to Morristown PD.

Authorities say speed was likely a factor in this crash.

© 2018 WBIR