One injured in two-boat crash on Cherokee Lake

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being injured in a two-boat crash on Cherokee Lake on Saturday night.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said the accident happened around 9:27 p.m. near Chelaque way in Morresburg.
The agency said crews have cleared the scene and everyone on the boats has been accounted for, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency assisted Hawkins County EMS, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department with the investigation.