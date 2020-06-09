One injured in two-boat crash on Cherokee Lake

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said the accident happened around 9:27 p.m. on Saturday near Chelaque way in Morresburg.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being injured in a two-boat crash on Cherokee Lake on Saturday night.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said the accident happened around 9:27 p.m. near Chelaque way in Morresburg.

The agency said crews have cleared the scene and everyone on the boats has been accounted for, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.