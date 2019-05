OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — One person was killed in a head-on collision early Monday morning in Oak Ridge.

According to a city spokesperson, the crash was reported on Edgemoor Road near Haw Ridge Park at approximately 6:30 a.m.

There were two vehicles involved. One of the drivers was killed. The other was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

That section of Edgemoor Rd. was closed for about five hours as police investigated the crash.

The names of the drivers have not been released.