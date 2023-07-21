One Knox SC to unveil new mascot at Saturday game

The new One Knox SC mascot will be announced at the match with the Chattanooga Red Wolves on July 22.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soccer fans will have a chance to get the first glimpse of One Knox's new mascot on Saturday, during their game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Voting for the new mascot closed Friday. Fans had a chance to vote for one of six rescues from the Young Williams Animal Center. The mascots were all different kinds of dogs, listed below

Striker: Male hound, eight months old Winger: Female greyhound, six years old Goalie: Female Alaskan malamute, four years old Middie: Female hound, five years old Fielder: Male Australian cattle dog, two years old Sweeper: Male mixed breed, six months

To cast a vote, fans could comment on an Instagram post with their preferred pup.