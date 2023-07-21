One Knox SC to unveil new mascot at Saturday game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soccer fans will have a chance to get the first glimpse of One Knox's new mascot on Saturday, during their game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves.
Voting for the new mascot closed Friday. Fans had a chance to vote for one of six rescues from the Young Williams Animal Center. The mascots were all different kinds of dogs, listed below
- Striker: Male hound, eight months old
- Winger: Female greyhound, six years old
- Goalie: Female Alaskan malamute, four years old
- Middie: Female hound, five years old
- Fielder: Male Australian cattle dog, two years old
- Sweeper: Male mixed breed, six months
To cast a vote, fans could comment on an Instagram post with their preferred pup.
Ultimately, One Knox SC aimed to help all six of the dogs to find forever homes through adoption at Young Williams Animal Center.