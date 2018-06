One man is dead after a drowning in west Hamblen County on Saturday.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said Johnny Bible fell out of a boat docked at the Cedar Hill Boat Dock on Cherokee Lake.

The elderly man's body was recovered shortly thereafter.

The sheriff's office said it isn't sure how Bible fell out of his boat, and it doesn't suspect any foul play.

