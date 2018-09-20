One man was shot and a car smashed into a laundromat following a physical altercation Tuesday night, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Officers say it happened at Maytag Laundry on Tulsa Road before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men were arguing and the fight turned physical, officials said. During the altercation, one of the men reached inside the other man's vehicle and held on while the vehicle was moving. That vehicle hit two other cars before crashing into the front of Maytag Laundry, according to police.

The man outside the vehicle then shot the driver, hitting him once in the arm, investigators said. The driver ran away from the scene, but officers say they later found him near the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

