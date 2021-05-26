'One of the nicest people' | Knoxville volleyball community remembers pilot killed in plane crash

Vasile 'Vas' Ghelan was a unifying force in Knoxville's volleyball community. Deputies said he died after his plane crashed in Cumberland County on Tuesday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — For the Knoxville volleyball community, Vasile 'Vas' Ghelan wasn't just a teammate.

"He was one of the nicest people that just genuinely knew how to live life to the absolute fullest," said Nia Haller. "There aren't enough kind words to speak about him."

Friends of Vas said he was a unifying force who always went out of his way to help others.

"He was a unifier. He was an ambassador. He was a communicator. He was a great friend," said Travis Hawkins. "He made everyone feel like a friend and he was inclusive."

On Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Vas died after his plane crashed near the Rockwood airport. It's not immediately clear what happened, although the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to provide some preliminary information in around two weeks.

"If somebody means something to you, make sure to tell them," Hawkins said. "He had the biggest smile, was always laughing, always bringing people together."

His smile and positivity are something Vas' friends already miss.

"He was so supportive. If you had a vision or a dream about something, and there was any way he could offer some help, he would be the first person," David Middlebrooks said. "He loved people first, loved volleyball second."

Hawkins, Middlebrooks and Haller all said Vas was the kind of person to give you the shirt off of his back, help you move or support you at a moment's notice.