One person and one dog dead after house fire in Heiskell late Saturday night

Crews with the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at around 9:19 p.m. Saturday to find a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

HEISKELL, Tenn. — Crews responded to a house fire at around 9:19 p.m. Saturday night and found that a person and a dog died there.

Officials with the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department said the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and they discovered the death at around midnight. Chief Ambrea Kroth said crews worked at the house until around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was reported at a home on Foust Hollow Road. Crews from Claxton Volunteer Fire Departments and Norris Volunteer Fire Departments helped put out the flames. Chief Kroth said one firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and said they were sent back home Saturday night.